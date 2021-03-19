Cardi B wants to be a "billion-dollar woman" like Rihanna.
The 'Up' hitmaker - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - looks up to artists like the 'Work' hitmaker, 33, and the hip-hop superstar, 51, who have built lucrative business empires alongside successful music careers and wants to follow in their footsteps.
Speaking to Stationhead, the 28-year-old rapper said: "When I came to the game and people used to be like, 'Who do you look up to?' I always used to say, 'I don't look up to nobody,' because I didn't really understand the game and I only feel like I got influenced by the people that was around me.
"Now that I'm at the level that I'm at, one of my biggest influences is Rihanna and Jay-Z.
"And I'm not just saying it to kiss a** or anything.
'" just feel like they're so influential because Rihanna comes from a country, a Caribbean country, that my parents came from and she's a whole billionaire.
"But for her to make her business so big and be a billionaire, that's what I strive to be. That's what I want. I want to be a billion-dollar woman."
Speaking about rapper Jay-Z - who is married to Beyoncé - Cardi added how "he's from the hood just like me. He's from the hood and this man's a whole billionaire. And that's just all about strategy and that's just all about shaking hands, that's just all about putting plans together."
Rihanna is a billionaire largely thanks to her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, while '99 Problems' hitmaker Jay-Z has several business ventures and most recently sold a majority stake in streaming service to Tidal and 50 per cent of his champagne brand to LVMH, which shifted his net worth to a whopping $1.4 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.