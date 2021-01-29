Carey Mulligan is a metal detector fan

Carey Mulligan is a metal detectorist.
The 35-year-old actress plays English landowner Edith Pretty in new movie 'The Dig' which is about the discovery of the two Sutton Hoo medieval cemeteries at Edith's property in Suffolk, England.
Carey is interested in searching for historical and valuable artefacts herself and has gone out with a metal detector on treasure hunts.
The 'Drive' star was inspired to purchase the gadget after watching 2014 British comedy 'Detectorists' , which followed the metal detecting ambitions of Andy and Lance, members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club.
Speaking to talkRADIO about her niche hobby, she said: "I have genuinely tried to dig for treasure. I bought a metal detector about eight years ago inspired by 'Detectorists', I’ve sort of trawled around the field outside my house trying to find something. I came up with nothing but it was very fun."
Carey - who is married to Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford - is planning to go out hunting for valuables again now that the UK is in lockdown again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she thinks the beach is the place where she can find some treasure.
She added: "I’ve still got the metal detector, I was spring cleaning the other day and I found it and I thought I might go give that another whirl! What else is there to do!? You’ll find me on the beach with my metal detector."
Carey stars in 'The Dig' is available to stream on Netflix from January 29 and also stars Ralph Fiennes, Lily James and Ben Chaplin.
