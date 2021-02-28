Carey Mulligan: I've never been rebellious

Carey Mulligan has “never been rebellious” because she's always been focused on her career.
The ‘Promising Young Woman’ actress – who has kids Evelyn, five, and Wilfred, three, with husband Marcus Mumford – insisted she is “pretty boring” because she’s worked since she was 18 and though she used to “cut loose”, she never did anything particularly wild.
She said: “My own wild life? I never really had one.
“I started working when I was 18 years old and I kept going.
“I mean, I’m sure I cut loose when I was a teenager, but I have never been rebellious.
“I’m pretty boring. My wild life is more to do with country walks and crackling log fires.”
The 35-year-old star feels “fortunate” that the coronavirus lockdown hasn’t been too difficult for her and her family.
She explained to OK! magazine: “I’ve spent lockdown in the West Country, thankfully, with space around me.
“I felt very lucky to be in a place with a garden and lots of space for the kids.
“People have had a nightmare in so many different ways and we have been lucky enough to have a nice time to spend together as a family. We feel really fortunate.”
Carey is always happy to pack up her family to travel with Marcus when his band Mumford & Sons are on tour because she feels “very much at home” in hotels.
She said: “Marc’s job requires a lot of travel but we have been lucky enough to be able to travel around as a family and make it work for the most part.
“I feel very comfortable in hotels.
“My father was a hotel manager, so we lived in quite a few different places when I was growing up.
“I feel very much at home in a hotel. Of course, it’s wonderful to have a sense of home – but as long as I’m with the people I love, I don’t feel bereft.
“That feels like enough of a home to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.