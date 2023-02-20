Carey Mulligan ‘laughed off being wrongly named Best Supporting Actress at BAFTAs’

Carey Mulligan is said to have laughed off being wrongly named Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs.

The 37-year-old pregnant star, who is expecting her third baby with her Mumford and Sons singer husband Marcus Mumford, 36, had been nominated for her role in #MeToo drama ‘She Said’ alongside winner Kerry Condon – but was incorrectly told she was the winner in a blunder by a sign language interpreter at Sunday’s (19.02.23) awards ceremony.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

