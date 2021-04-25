Carey Mulligan says home life is more important than acting career

Carey Mulligan thinks her home life is much more important than her career.
The 35-year-old star - who has been nominated for the Best Actress gong at this year's Oscars - believes that spending quality time at home with her husband and their kids is more important than her work life.
Carey - who has Evelyn, five, and Wilfred, three, with music star Marcus Mumford - shared: "I feel very strongly about my job and I love my job and it’s the best job in the world, but also, it is a job.
"It can’t be more important than when I have to get home and have to do bathtime. Someone said the other day, ‘Did you bring Cassie home with you?’
"And I was like, ‘The nails I brought home, the hair extensions I brought home, but everything else, you can’t bring that into a house with two kids'. You’ve got to leave all of that stuff at work. So I think it’s a system that works for me for now."
Carey also revealed that Nicole Kidman has been a big "inspiration" for her in recent years.
She explained: "She was actually somewhat of an inspiration for us for 'Promising Young Woman'.
"She’s just extraordinary. She’s sort of simultaneously charming, and enticing, and terrifying. I think it’s just a masterclass."
The London-born actress has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 'Promising Young Woman', the Emerald Fennell-directed thriller film.
Carey received her first nomination more than a decade ago for her part in 'An Education' and she can still recall being "overwhelmed" by the experience.
She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I was just so overwhelmed by the whole thing. I just remember being in a room with Sandra Bullock and being, ‘This is the greatest moment of my life’."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.