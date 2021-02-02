Carey Mulligan tried to start knitting during lockdown

Carey Mulligan planned to take up knitting during lockdown, but ended up being too busy raising her two children.
The 35-year-old actress had revealed she bought herself all the gear she needed to start learning how to knit when the world went into lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic early last year.
But Carey was unable to even pick up her knitting needles and start work on her new hobby, because she was too busy keeping her two young children – Evelyn, five, and Wilfred, three, whom she has with her husband Marcus Mumford – “entertained”.
She said: “I got knitting stuff at the beginning of lockdown and I tried it once, and was like, I don’t have f****** time to knit. I can’t do this. I can’t learn anything. I’m just going to keep the children entertained and then go to bed and do it again.”
Carey also revealed she struggles to juggle her work and home lives, because all her free time is taken up by her children, meaning she never has any time to learn her lines.
Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, she added: “I didn’t go to drama school, I kind of felt like a chancer, so I figured that I had to do loads of homework so that I was allowed to be here. The reality of my life now is that I have two kids under the age of five, and I’m lucky if I can learn my lines and show up.”
When Carey does get some time to herself, she recently revealed she loves to go hunting for treasure, as she purchased a metal detector after becoming obsessed with the 2014 British comedy 'Detectorists' , which followed the metal detecting ambitions of Andy and Lance, members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club.
She said: "I have genuinely tried to dig for treasure. I bought a metal detector about eight years ago inspired by 'Detectorists', I’ve sort of trawled around the field outside my house trying to find something. I came up with nothing but it was very fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.