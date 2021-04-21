Carl Woods asked permission before proposing to Katie Price

Carl Woods asked Katie Price's son for permission before he proposed to her.
The couple have confirmed reports they have got engaged and though the former glamour model - who has 18-year-old Harvey with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with first husband Peter Andre and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with third husband Kieran Hayler - admitted her partner's proposal didn't come out of the blue, she was touched by the circumstances surrounding him popping the question.
She told OK! magazine: "We'd spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn't know when.
"It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!"
And Katie - who was also previously married to Alex Reid and engaged to Warren Furman, Leandro Penna, and Kris Boyson - is thankful to have found a man who wants to "look after" her.
She said: "It's refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he'd look after me. I just love him."
The couple - who have been together since last summer - also confirmed their engagement on Instagram in a teaser for their upcoming interview with the publication.
They wrote in identical posts: "We're engaged! See the full story and photos in next week's @ok_mag.(sic)"
Carl recently spoke about his desire to marry Katie, as he said they have already discussed what their wedding will look like.
The 31-year-old hunk insisted their nuptials will be very different to the lavish Cinderella-themed celebration Katie had when she married first husband Peter, her second Las Vegas wedding to Alex and the Bahamas beach ceremony she and Kieran had.
He explained: “I promise you it will be different and quirky. It will be nothing like she’s ever done before.
“I wanted to do something different because I am different. This is the final wedding for her now, and this one is for keeps.”
The couple have also discussed having children together, with Carl insisting he’d like to have two kids with Katie.
He said: “We’re not being careful, we’re just letting nature take its course and we’re having a lot of fun trying in the meantime.
"We’d like to have two children quite close together. Her other kids are quite close and that makes a better bond.
“I’m close to my sister and we’re 18 months apart.
“In five years’ time, I see us married with our own kids, in our own house, with Porsches outside. We’ll have to buy a bigger house – we’d need an eight-bed!”
