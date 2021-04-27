Carl Woods used Katie Price's Pinterest as inspiration for dream engagement ring

Katie Price's Pinterest account gave Carl Woods his inspiration for her engagement ring.
The 42-year-old star was stunned by the rock her fiancé bought to propose, and she guessed he must have been sneakily looking for ideas.
She told OK! magazine: "When I saw the ring, I couldn't believe it. It's so amazing.
"I was always looking at rings on my Pinterest and saving loads of picture. He was definitely looking on my Pinterest for ideas. Carl, did you look at my Pinterest?"
He replied: "Yeah, of course. I wanted to get something like liked."
Katie - who has previously been married to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler - wasn't surprised by his tactics, and gushed over the effort that went into designing and buying the ring.
She added: "I knew he would. And I didn't have to buy my own ring his time! It was made from scratch and came out of his own money.
"He designed it - it's really special. It's like a fairy tale ring and massive. It's like something out of Hollywood. It's more than I could dream of."
Although Carl wouldn't reveal how much the pricey ring cost, he revealed he was able to afford it even if it make a "dent".
Asked for a figure, he quipped: "Plenty! It's expensive, put it that way. It's eye-watering. A gentlemen doesn't discuss money - that's for me to know!"
For the stunning rock, Katie's man turned to family jeweller Rankins in east London, and he was determined to make it "perfect".
He said: "I knew what Katie had my eye on and added my own touches. Like Katie, it's a one-off, a truly stunning piece.
"I knew when I went to pick it up this was more than special - it left Katie speechless, put it that way! The ring in all is just under seven carats."
