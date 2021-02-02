Carmen Electra: Prince loved women's perfume

Carmen Electra has revealed that Prince sprayed himself with women's perfume.
The former 'Baywatch' star dated the late pop icon - who passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57 - for a period in the early 90s and the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker signed her to his Prince's Paisley Park Records and helped her with her music career.
Carmen, 48, will always cherish her time with Prince and she can vividly remember his penchant for female scents, especially perfume by Carolina Herrera.
Speaking to PEOPLE, she recalled: "Prince loved perfume, I remember he loved Carolina Herrera.
"He loved women's perfume. He had this beautiful table set up with all of his perfumes and body creams, and he always smelled amazing."
Carmen - who has just launched her GOGO Skincare line - was previously married to Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro from 2003 to 2007 and she has spilled that the rocker was obsessed with his clothes and his appearance.
The brunette beauty - who was also briefly wed to NBA legend Dennis Rodman in the late 90s - said: "Dave had hair, and make-up, and he would get into the vibe. Yes. He loved it.
"He liked his look. At that time, he was into leather pants. He was a shirtless guy. He was the shirtless guy in leather pants with the amazing body, and he had eyeliner, and it was just cool. It worked for him. I mean, he was. He looks amazing."
