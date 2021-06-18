Carrie Fisher to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022

Carrie Fisher and Jason Momoa are among the stars set to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Walk of Fame Selection Panel have announced the 2022 honourees for the coveted pink stars, and it has been confirmed that the late ‘Star Wars’ legend – who passed away in 2016 – as well as ‘Aquaman’ actor Jason, have made the cut.
Walk of Fame chair Ellen K said in a statement: “The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 38 new honourees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honourees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world.
“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honouree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”
Alongside Carrie and Jason, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Michael B. Jordan, Ewan McGregor, Regina King, Salma Hayek, and Willem Dafoe will also be receiving stars for their contribution to motion pictures.
In the television category, the likes of Ricky Gervais, Tracee Ellis Ross, Norman Reedus, and Bob Odenkirk are among the recipients, while Black Eyed Peas, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, and Avril Lavigne have made the cut for musicians.
Other honourees include Tessa Thompson, Ray Liotta, Adam McKay, and Michael Strahan.
For Jason, the honour comes after he previously said his family were "starving" and he was "completely in debt" after his stint on 'Game of Thrones' because he couldn’t get any further work.
Jason - who has Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11, with wife Lisa Bonet - said: “I mean, we were starving after 'Game of Thrones'.
“I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”
