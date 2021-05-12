Carrie Underwood announced Las Vegas residency

Carrie Underwood has announced her first-ever residency.
The country music star will follow in the footsteps of icons such as Cher, Celine Dion and Lady Gaga with the residency in Las Vegas.
Carrie's 'REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency' will begin in December at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. She will join Celine, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as the founding headliners at the new 3,500-room luxury destination that is opening next month.
Underwood said: "Touring is one of my favourite things I get to do as a performer and we've all really been missing that.
"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time.
"It's such a special honour to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."
Carrie, 38, explained that the show's title is a reference to how the show will reflect the success she has enjoyed during her career.
The 'Church Bells' hitmaker said: "The show title refers to the fact that this show will reflect the amazing journey I've been on for the past 16 years, as well as a glimpse into what lies ahead."
Carrie had previously described it as a "blessing" to be staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic as she could spend time with her husband Mike Fisher and their two children, Isaiah, six, and Jacob, two.
She shared: "Being home has been such a blessing. Watching my boys grow, spending time cooking, spending time in the garden I do feel people who try their hardest to look at the silver linings in life have probably learned so much from this time."
