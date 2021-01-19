Carrie Underwood finds 'perfect time' to release new album

Carrie Underwood thinks 2021 is the "perfect time" to release an album of gospel hymns.
The 37-year-old singer is planning to release her new album, 'My Savior', on March 26, and she admits that the tracks are all "near and dear to [her] heart".
She shared: "It’s been such a blessing to make music like this, inspirational music that is near and dear to my heart."
Carrie has been planning to record the album since before the coronavirus pandemic. However, she also thinks that it's now the perfect time to release the record.
She explained: "Somehow it feels like the perfect time to share these beloved songs with the world."
Carrie previously admitted she's never hesitated to make music that touches on her religious beliefs.
She said: "After I released 'Jesus Take The Wheel' people started saying, 'Oh, it's kind of risky. You're coming out with a religious song.' I was thinking, 'Really?'
"I grew up in Oklahoma, I always had a close relationship with God. I never thought it was risky in the least. If anything, I thought it was the safest thing I could do."
Meanwhile, Carrie also recently admitted that she relished the opportunity to spend quality time at home with her husband Mike Fisher and their two kids amid the pandemic.
She explained: "My five-year-old, especially, I don’t think he’ll ever forget this year and how much he just got to be with mom and dad."
Carrie confessed that spending time at home was her "silver lining" in 2020, with coronavirus restrictions stopping her from touring.
She shared: "I feel like we’re always go, go, go and I’m always traveling, and a lot of times if the travel is too much or the schedule is too hard, I’ll end up leaving them at home.
"That’s always very difficult and you think about all the things you’re missing … But this year, my silver lining was just getting to be home and be in one place so I could watch them grow and just spend time with them."
