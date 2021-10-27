Cassandra Peterson reveals why Brad Pitt was rejected for Elvira: Mistress of the Dark role

Cassandra Peterson turned down Brad Pitt for a movie role because he was "just so damn cute".
The 70-year-old actress - who is best known for her character Elvira, from the 1988 comedy horror film 'Elvira: Mistress of the Dark' - has revealed how the 'Fight Club' star auditioned for a part, but the casting team felt it would've caused some issues with the story.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "He auditioned for it and I was one of the people casting it and we decided, I said that he is just so damn cute that if he was there, there is no way I would like my boyfriend.
"I would be after him and he's playing underage so it wouldn't be a good thing, but I did write 'yum yum' in the comments box.
"That's the only thing that I remember... He was so cute. I mean, the guy was like 20 years old at the time."
It wasn't Cassandra and Brat's only interaction, as he later tried to buy her home - which she still lived in at the time - when she was nine months pregnant.
The star - who has daughter Sadie Pierson, 27, with ex-husband Mark Pierson - quipped: "I mean, when he rang my doorbell and I waddled down there to see who was at the gate, I almost dropped the baby right then.
"Really it would've been awesome to have Brad Pitt deliver my baby. And it came very close, I gotta say."
The two wold eventually end up as neighbors, and Cassandra joked about the benefits of having the Hollywood hunk nearby.
She added: "He was fantastic. I'll tell you the great part about having him as a neighbor is I walk down the street walking my dogs in the morning and he'd be there in this little garage area, like, punching a punching bag for his movie to keep fit and no shirt on or no anything and I mean, honest to god, I almost fainted every time I saw him.
"It was just too much first thing in the morning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.