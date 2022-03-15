As if part one of Clayton Echard’s Bachelor finale wasn’t dramatic enough, why not throw in a little resurfaced Bachelor drama? Colton Underwood’s ex-girlfriend and Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph joined host Jesse Palmer in the live studio audience alongside fellow alums to break down the episode’s events, during which she threw some slight shade at her former beau.
While sitting alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe and Rodney Matthews, Cassie was asked her thoughts on current contestant Susie’s story, to which she stated she “was having déjà vu” watching this season. “I think the fact that Susie left in the first place just kind of shows, you know, she really stuck with her intuition and was right — as hard as it was, she had to leave,” she said.
As a refresher, Cassie was a contestant on Colton’s Season 23 of The Bachelor, and the two ultimately broke up before reconnecting in the final episode. Though they didn’t get engaged, they continued to pursue their relationship post-show until they called it quits in May 2020. However, what fans thought was a smooth breakup turned ugly after she filed a temporary restraining order against him three months later. Even after Colton came out as gay nearly a year post-split, it seemed like he couldn’t help mentioning his ex, as he continued to discuss their split during press for his Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton.
'The Bachelor' Finale, Pt. 1: The Rose Ceremony From Hell (RECAP)
So, what do they have to do with last night’s season finale? Well, Susie’s Bachelor journey has played out very similarly to Cassie, as she is set to return after dumping Clayton in the Fantasy Suites. With her future up in the air, she could end the season with the leading man or differ from Cassie’s path and leave him single.
“And I hope that if he does go back [to get her], which is seeming very possible that he’s going to, that she just doesn’t feel pressure — whether that’s pressure from him to have a relationship or pressure to give a happy ending to the show or pressure because, when she initially came on the show, she wanted to find something. … I just hope that she sticks with her intuition,” she told Jesse.
While her appearance in the finale was a surprise to Bachelor Nation fans, it was no surprise to Colton, who told iHeart Radio’s Almost Famous podcast that he was made aware of his ex’s return to the franchise, saying, “I did know that she was going on. One of the producers texted me just to give me a heads-up, which, I mean, obviously, they don’t even owe me that at this point. But I did appreciate that.”
Will Clayton End Up With Anyone at the End of His 'Bachelor' Season? (POLL)
“Whatever she needs to say, like, I’ve always from the very beginning [said] whatever she has to say or vent or do, I obviously have no control over that. It’s whatever she feels like she needs to do,” he continued.
Will Susie follow Cassie’s advice and make the decision that’s best for her? Fans will have to tune in and find out!
The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC
