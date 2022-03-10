Yellowstone’s record-breaking fourth season is now on DVD. All 10 episodes are here, plus four hours’ worth of extras like behind-the-scenes features and interviews with the cast and crew.
Strap in for a ride, beginning with one of the tensest gunfights ever on TV. “The opening 15 minutes of Season 4 are incredible,” says Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy on the hit show. “Season 3 [had a] huge cliffhanger. The first 15 minutes of Season 4 really live up to that explosive finale.” Boy, do they ever. If patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his children Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) survive the ambush that kicks off the season, they’ll still have to deal with a lot of drama, including figuring out if they were betrayed by Jamie (Wes Bentley).
Expect epic journeys for all the characters, and more than a little backstabbing. Also: Will fan-favorite Teeter (Jen Landon) get to stay in the bunkhouse? A “no women allowed” rule may be the end of her time there. “She lost her home,” Landon says. “Where does she go after that?” Landon adds, “Teeter has a deep longing — although she’s never said it to anyone — for family. And those bunkhouse boys remind her of the brothers she grew up with. Teeter loves being there.”
Also on a journey this season: Jimmy. Injured after falling off a horse, he’s sent to the 6666 (“the Sixes”) ranch in Texas and returns a changed man — and with a fiancée, Emily (Kathryn Kelly). “Emily really sees [Jimmy] for who he is in that moment,” White says, “which is a guy who’s trying very hard to keep up [and] trying to grow.” That’s wonderful, but as any Yellowstone viewer might expect, Jimmy’s ex Mia (Eden Brolin) won’t be happy to meet Emily.
We won’t give away any spoilers, but all we can say is, for those who haven’t seen it, Season 4’s finale is a game-changer that rewrites the power dynamics of Yellowstone forever.
