Cate Blanchett shows support for refugees on Oscars carpet

Cate Blanchett once again led the stars in wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars to show their support for refugees.

The ‘Tar’ actress walked the champagne carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday (12.03.23) with the #WithRefugees symbol pinned to her Louis Vuitton outfit after being asked by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to show the emblem of “compassion and solidarity”, and persuaded a number of other stars to follow suit, including Bill Nighy and Guillermo Del Toro.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

