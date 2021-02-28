Catherine O'Hara scoops first Golden Globe

Catherine O’Hara took home her first Golden Globe Award on Sunday (28.02.21).
The 66-year-old actress was honoured with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy accolade for her work on ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and paid tribute to creators and co-stars Dan and Eugene Levy in her acceptance speech.
She said: “I’m happily and seriously indebted to Eugene and Dan Levy, from day one they treated me like something like this might happen. They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien.
“From the first read through where no one had to fake a laugh to the final day on set where everybody except me had to hold back the tears, it’s an experience I’ll forever hold dear.”
She went on to issue a string of thank you messages, including to her fellow nominees – ‘Emily in Paris’s Lily Collins, ‘The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco, ‘The Great’s Elle Fanning and ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Jane Levy – but many of her words were drowned out by her husband Bo Welch, who was sitting alongside her and jokingly tried to play her off by blaring music from his phone, echoing the way winners at the traditional in-person ceremonies are urged to cut short their speeches to keep the event running to time.
