Catherine Zeta-Jones assumed Michael Douglas wanted work meeting

Catherine Zeta-Jones "never thought" Michael Douglas would want to date her.
The 51-year-old actress had caught the eye of the 'Wall Street' star when she appeared in 1998 film 'The Mask of Zorro' but when he asked to meet her for dinner at a film festival, she assumed he wanted to discuss potential work projects with her, so was stunned when he made his intentions clear.
She said: "I was going to a film festival. He was promoting 'A Perfect Murder', and I was going to promote 'Zorro' because it hadn't come out in Europe yet. I thought Michael Douglas wanted to meet me for work because I knew he was a producer as well as an actor.
"I genuinely thought that because I was in work mode and I was going to a film festival, and that's where film deals are made. And people get introduced and things like that. Schmoozing, whatever you want to call it. And I thought he wanted to meet me for a job. So I never thought, 'Oh my God, he wants to date me'.
"And then Tony [Hopkins] invited Michael for dinner before the premiere, early dinner and a drink after or something. And within hours of meeting me, he told me he wanted to father my children. So I presumed this was not for a job."
Catherine initially rejected Michael's advances, but they developed a close friendship over time and things eventually turned romantic.
She added in an interview with Bustle: "I did say to him, 'I've heard a lot about you, I've read a lot about you, and it's all true. Goodnight.'
"But he sent me flowers in Scotland and we communicated for a year after just by the phone. Whenever I was in New York, or he was in LA, we'd have a dinner or something for a year. We became friends, I guess. And then it all took off one summer, and then that was it. Twenty years later, here we are."
The 'Chicago' star went on to marry Michael and they have children Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, together.
And Catherine insisted having kids has been the "most important thing" to ever happen to her and she won't ever regret putting her family above her career.
She said: "The most important thing are my children. Everything else is a bonus in my life. After I had my children, it was mission accomplished.
"Because it’s unlike a career, which you can get back, which you can have ups and downs in, which you can have a resurgence in.
"With children, you never get that time back. You won't. For me to be so hands-on and be so present in their lives is a personal choice and not being able to do other work things.
"But the time I spent with them is just indelible. I'll never get it back. I can always get a good role back. Something always comes around."
