Catherine Zeta-Jones: I want to eat dessert for the rest of my life

Catherine Zeta-Jones wants to “only eat desserts” for the rest of her life.
The 51-year-old actress – who has Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, with her husband Michael Douglas – has said her “dream” to gorge on cakes and sweets when she gets “really old”, as she “only eats real food” because she “has to” in order to keep her figure.
Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, she said: “When I get really old I’m going to start taking a lot of vitamins because I only want to be able to eat dessert for the rest of my life. I only actually eat real food because I have to right now. My dream is to only eat desserts, ever. It’s a goal.”
Catherine’s comments come after she recently said she leads a normal and "very private” life despite her fame, and is known as "just Cath" at home.
She explained: “I’m not always Catherine Zeta-Jones. Most of the time, I’m just Cath. Cath is the woman who is curled up on the couch with her family. Not everyone knows her, and that’s OK. I’m a very private person. I want to be a private person and I like to have a private life. I’m just not that person you’re going to see posting my bathroom breaks and photos with my husband in the hot tub on social media. ”
Catherine - who grew up in Swansea, Wales - also believes she still has the same personality as when she was a cheeky schoolgirl who was often in trouble for breaking the school's rules on wearing makeup.
She said: “There’s still a little bit of that boarding-school girl in me - the girl who got called down to the office for wearing too much makeup."
