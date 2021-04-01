Catherine Zeta-Jones: I'm just normal, I'm just Cath

Catherine Zeta-Jones insists at home she is "just Cath" and despite her fame she is a normal and "very private person".
The 51-year-old actress insists she is never happier than when she is at home with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, and she doesn't feel need to share their life together on social media.
In interview with New Beauty, she said: “I’m not always Catherine Zeta-Jones. Most of the time, I’m just Cath. Cath is the woman who is curled up on the couch with her family. Not everyone knows her, and that’s OK. I’m a very private person. I want to be a private person and I like to have a private life. I’m just not that person you’re going to see posting my bathroom breaks and photos with my husband in the hot tub on social media. ”
Catherine - who grew up in Swansea, Wales - also believes she still has the same personality as when she was a cheeky schoolgirl who was often in trouble for breaking the school's rules on wearing makeup.
She said: “There’s still a little bit of that boarding-school girl in me - the girl who got called down to the office for wearing too much makeup."
What's more, the 'Chicago' star is feeling very thankful for her family during the coronavirus pandemic, despite losing her father-in-law, 103-year-old Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, at the start of the pandemic.
She shared: "By the grace of God, I have a roof over my head, I have a very good support system, and I have a loving husband and amazing children. We have all been staying safe and healthy throughout this pandemic, but we did lose my father-in-law, Kirk, at the beginning of last year, so the whole past year didn’t start off so great, even before a pandemic stretched across the world. It’s been a trying year, but it’s also been a year of having the time to think things through and to prioritize what’s important. That’s pretty much all anyone can do.”
