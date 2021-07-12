CBS Fall 2021 Premiere Dates: ‘FBI’ 3-Show Crossover, ‘NCIS’ on a New Night, ‘Survivor’ & More
TownNews.com Content Exchange

CBS’ 2021-2022 fall season is set to begin in September, as usual.

Over several weeks, the network will launch five new and 22 returning shows, as well as air the 73rd Emmy Awards (September 19) and The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back (September 26).

Your Complete Fall 2021 Network TV ScheduleSee Also

Your Complete Fall 2021 Network TV Schedule

Find out what's airing Mondays through Sundays on ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC.

Premiere week (September 20) includes NCIS move to a new night (Monday) and the three-show FBI crossover event to launch the newest spinoff, FBI: InternationalSurvivor returns on September 22, after the delay for Season 41. Plus, the four episodes of SEAL Team that will be airing on CBS before its move to Paramount+ will premiere on Sunday, October 10.

Check out CBS’ fall 2021 premiere dates below.

Sunday, September 12

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes (54th Season Premiere) (**Football Doubleheader)

Saturday, September 18

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (35th Season Premiere)

Sunday, September 19

8:00 p.m.: 73rd Emmy Awards

Monday, September 20

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (4th Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (3rd Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (19th Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (Series Debut)

The Neighborhood Dave Calvin Max Greenfield Cedric the Entertainer

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Tuesday, September 21

8:00 p.m.: FBI (4th Season Premiere) (Three-episode crossover event)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (3rd Season Premiere at a special time)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Series Debut at a special time)

Wednesday, September 22

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (2-Hour 41st Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Big Brother

Sunday, September 26

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (Regular Time Period)

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother

9:00 p.m.: The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

Tuesday, September 28

8:00 p.m.: FBI

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Regular Time Period)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Regular Time Period)

Big Brother Season 17 Move In

Big Brother (CBS)

Wednesday, September 29

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Regular Time Period)

9:00 p.m.: Big Brother (Live 2-Hour Season Finale)

Friday, October 1

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (5th Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (4th Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (12th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, October 6

8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:00 p.m.: Tough as Nails (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Series Debut)

Thursday, October 7

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (5th Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: United States of Al (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Ghosts (Series Debut)

9:30 p.m.: B Positive (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Bull (6th Season Premiere)

SEAL Team Season 4 David Boreanaz Jason Hayes

SEAL Team (CBS)

Sunday, October 10

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (13th Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: SEAL Team (5th Season Premiere)

Friday, October 22

8:00 p.m.: The Activist (Series Debut) (S.W.A.T. Returns December 3)

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.