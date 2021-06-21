Drew and Jonathan Scott launch a second season of their hit Celebrity IOU with a jolt of Jenner/Kardashian reality. HBO produces a follow-up episode to its gripping true-crime series I’ll Be Gone in the Dark. Two of reality TV’s more popular subgenres, renovation shows and cooking competitions, keep churning out new titles.
‘Celebrity IOU’ Keeps Up with Kardashians, A ‘Dark’ Coda, Hulu’s ‘Farmhouse Facelift,’ Food’s ‘Grill of Victory’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
