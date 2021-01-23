Celine Dion hails 'kind gentleman' Larry King

Celine Dion has paid a glowing tribute to Larry King on social media.
The legendary broadcaster died in Los Angeles at the age of 87 after receiving treatment for COVID-19 and Celine has taken to Instagram to praise the TV icon, describing King as a "kind gentleman".
Celine, 52, wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I'm so sad to learn about Larry King's passing. He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend. There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends."
Mariah Carey - who was interviewed by King on his CNN show - has also posted a tribute to the TV star on Twitter.
The chart-topping singer wrote: "Rest In Peace Larry King. What a wonderful life and an iconic career. I'm grateful to have known him. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and family [heart emoji] (sic)"
Elsewhere, actor and director Kevin Smith described King as a "news legend".
He wrote on Twitter: "RIP to radio/TV/digital news legend @kingsthings. It was an honor to watch you do your thing, both on @CNN and in person. My Dad always asked me "Did you see who Larry King talked to last night?" Would've blown his mind to know that, one day, it would be his son. Thanks for that. (sic)"
Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon also praised the iconic broadcaster.
She said on Twitter: "So sad to hear the news about Larry King today. I was lucky enough to be interviewed by him and see his unique interview style first hand. He was a deeply thoughtful, intelligent, kind man... Sending love to his family & all of his many fans. (sic)"
