Chadwick Boseman receives posthumous Golden Globe nomination

Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously nominated for a Golden Globe award for his performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.
The late actor - who died of colon cancer in August, aged 43 - received a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama from the Hollywood Foreign Press on Wednesday (02.03.21).
The movie tells the story of Ma Rainey, a blues singer in the 1920s, and Boseman plays the role of Levee Green, an accomplished trumpet player, in the George C. Wolfe-directed drama film.
The Hollywood star passed away during post-production of the film and although he's previously been nominated for various awards, Boseman's posthumous Golden Globe nomination is the first of his career.
The other nominees in the category include Riz Ahmed for 'Sound of Metal', Sir Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father', Gary Oldman for 'Mank' and Tahar Rahim for 'The Mauritanian'
The award winners are due to be announced during a bi-coastal ceremony on February 28.
Boseman's Golden Globe nomination was revealed shortly after Angela Bassett described her former 'Black Panther' co-star as being "completely irreplaceable" in the film franchise.
The late actor played the lead character in hit Marvel movie, and Angela welcomed the news that he won't be recast or digitally recreated in the upcoming sequel.
Speaking about Boseman's health issues, she said: "Our brother held it really close, really close to the chest.
"But his legacy, his loss, the love and appreciation that we have for who he was and what he shared with us cannot be [replaced] … It is missed and appreciated and cannot be duplicated. It's a tremendous honor and, yes, he is completely irreplaceable."
Despite Boseman's death, the team behind the movie remain committed to making the sequel.
She said: "It's a tremendous loss but Kevin [Feige] and the Marvel universe and Ryan [Coogler], the director, the writer from before, they are committed to telling [a story] and equally as much as we can, equally planned.
"So we are looking forward to that. Looking forward to what they come up with."
