Channing Tatum asks judge to set trial for financial terms of Jenna Dewan divorce

Channing Tatum has asked a judge to set a trial date to settle the financial terms of his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
The ‘Magic Mike’ actor finalised his divorce from the 40-year-old actress in 2019, but the former couple are still yet to come to an agreement over some of their financial details, including the terms of any child support payments for their seven-year-old daughter Everly.
And according to E! News, Channing filed a request last week for a judge to set a trial date, which his legal team say should take around five days to complete.
The publication reports the actor has made the request over "issues" pertaining to "dissolution, child support, spousal support, attorney fees, division of some property, and reimbursements and credits”.
Since their split, both Channing and Jenna have gone on to start romances with other people, with Jenna getting engaged to Steve Kazee – with whom she now has 13-month-old son Callum – and Channing enjoying a relationship with Jessie J, whom he eventually split with late last year.
Meanwhile, Channing recently said he was worried he wouldn’t be able to “connect” with his daughter when he first became a single father.
He said: "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair.”
However, the 41-year-old actor soon learned how to be there for his daughter, and now loves taking part in girly activities that make Everly happy.
He added: “But now. I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."
