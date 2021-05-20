Channing Tatum buys new house

Channing Tatum has splashed out $5.6 million on a farmhouse.
The 'Magic Mike' actor - who has seven-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - purchased a 3,300sq ft rustic abode in the Mandeville Canyon area of Brentwood, Los Angeles, last month, property records shared by Zillow have revealed.
The 1950s-built abode is located in a serene setting with lots of greenery and the highlights of the two-bedroom, three-bathroom property include vaulted cielings and skylights in the master bedroom, a brick woodburning fireplace in the family room and a downstairs bathroom with a sunken bathtub and stunning views.
The one-acre grounds of the property - which is built from stone and wood - include a detached guest house, as well as a lagoon-style pool, spa, and sports court.
The 'Logan Lucky' star will appreciate the privacy the property gives him because it cannot be seen from the street thanks to tall gates and surrounding foliage.
Although Channing and Jenna finalised their divorce in 2019, it was revealed last month they have yet to agree financial terms and so the 41-year-old actor recently asked a judge to set a trial date to deal with the matter, which his legal team say should take around five days to complete.
The '21 Jump Street' actor reportedly made the request over "issues" pertaining to "dissolution, child support, spousal support, attorney fees, division of some property, and reimbursements and credits”.
Meanwhile, Channing recently said he was worried he wouldn’t be able to “connect” with his daughter when he first became a single father.
He said: "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair.”
However, the actor soon learned how to be there for his daughter, and now loves taking part in girly activities that make Everly happy.
He added: “But now. I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.