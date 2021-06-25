Channing Tatum gushes over daughter Everly: She's my world

Channing Tatum's daughter is his "world".
The 'Magic Mike' star posted a sweet tribute to his daughter Everly, eight - who he shares with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan - as he admitted she is his "everything" and his "heart".
He wrote: "You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart."
The 41-year-old actor also told his fans a story about how the pair of them had gone looking for the "full moon mermaid" in the sea one evening, and he hoped the reminder of the tale would make Everly laugh one day.
He shared: "You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun hehehe (sic)"
Meanwhile, Channing previously revealed he penned his children's book, 'The One and Only Sparkella', to help his daughter be less "self-conscious" about the things that make her "unique".
He explained: "It wasn't like I had this giant idea that I wanted to write a kids' book. It was just something that I noticed in my daughter, watching her for the very first time become self-conscious.
"She would wear a cape that, when you held your arms out, you [looked like] a slice of watermelon. And it was one of her favourites. But she didn't want to wear it to school, and when I asked her why, she said, 'I don't want to get made fun of.' So I wanted to make this little story about this girl who is very unique and really likes to shine."
