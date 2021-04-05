Channing Tatum: I was worried I wouldn't connect with my daughter

Channing Tatum was worried he wouldn’t be able to “connect” with his daughter when he first became a single father.
The ‘Magic Mike’ star has seven-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, and has admitted that when the couple split in 2018, he had “a lot of fear” about how he was going to relate to his child.
He said: "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair.”
However, Channing soon learned how to be there for his daughter, and now loves taking part in girly activities that make Everly happy.
He added: “But now. I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."
The 40-year-old actor now wants to encourage other dads to “go into their daughter’s world” and embrace it.
Speaking to Parents magazine, he said: "I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are.
"I paint my face, I wear tutus - rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on.”
Meanwhile, Channing and Jenna reached a custody agreement over their daughter last year, almost a year after they finalised their divorce.
The former couple agreed to split custody 50/50 and worked out a schedule to divide holidays fairly between them, as well as agreeing not to feature Everly in "any for-profit posts" on social media including "sponsorships, advertisements, or any social media campaign without the other party’s consent".
However, the pair are free to post family pictures whenever they want.
