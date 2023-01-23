Charles Dance feels 'very lucky' to be dating new girlfriend

Charles Dance feels "very, very lucky" after finding love with his Italian girlfriend Alessandra Masi.

The 76-year-old 'Game Of Thrones' star met Alessandra, 54, on the set of his film 'The Book of Vision' where she was working as a production manager which was shot on location in both Italy and Belgium.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.