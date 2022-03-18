CBS‘ Early Edition reboot has cast three series regulars as Charles Michael Davis (NCIS: New Orleans), Jay Ali (Magnum P.I.), and Fiona Rene (I Know What You Did Last Summer) join the upcoming drama pilot.
The previously announced Alice Eve (Belgravia) will lead the gender-swapped reboot, playing journalist Beth, the role Kyle Chandler served in the original 1990s comedy-drama. The story follows the ambitious Beth, who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.
According to Deadline, Davis will play Derick, a former cop who served in Afghanistan. He’s described as “a man of action” but has been forced into retirement after being injured on the job. He becomes Beth’s temporary “bodyguard,” which unwittingly throws him into the mystery of the newspaper.
Ali will portray Anthony, Beth’s news director and good friend. Anthony attempts to find balance in the chaotic world of a newsroom and knows that his idea of the perfect life would be one that includes Beth. In fact, he cares so much for her that he hires Derick to protect her.
Finally, Rene plays Trina, a fellow reporter at the local news station and a close friend of Beth’s. After surviving a troubled childhood, Trina has grown into a strong and charming woman full of heart. Her quirky beliefs help balance out the skepticism of Derick and the hard and fast pace of Beth.
The Early Edition reboot is written by Melissa Glenn (Hawaii Five-0), who also serves as executive producer on the pilot. DeVon Franklin and Jenna Nicholson of Franklin Entertainment will also exec produce alongside Bob Brush, who served as exec producer on the original. Sony Pictures Television and AFFIRM Television will produce with CBS Studios.
‘Early Edition’: CBS Orders Pilot for Gender-Swapped Reboot
Davis previously starred in the last two seasons of fellow CBS show NCIS: New Orleans. He was also a series regular on the CW’s The Originals and TV Land’s Younger. Ali, meanwhile, recently starred on CBS’ Magnum P.I., and also has series credits on Prime Video’s Carnival Row and Marvel’s Daredevil. Rene has also appeared in NCIS and most recently featured in the Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer.
