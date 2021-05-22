Charles Spencer 'asks Met Police to look again at BBC Panorama interview'

Princess Diana's brother has reportedly urged the Metropolitan Police to look again at the circumstances surrounding her BBC 'Panorama' interview.
Charles Spencer - the 57-year-old brother of the late princess - has written to Scotland Yard Commissioner Cressida Dick after an investigation revealed the broadcaster covered up how Martin Bashir secured an interview with her in 1995, Sky News reports.
Scotland Yard had already confirmed it plans to look again at the case to ensure there is no "significant new evidence" to prompt a criminal investigation.
In light of the damning report, Lord Hall - the former director-general of the BBC - has already quit his role as the chairman of the National Gallery.
He explained in a statement: "I have always had a strong sense of public service and it is clear my continuing in the role would be a distraction to an institution I care deeply about.
"As I said two days ago, I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe leadership means taking responsibility."
The resignation came after Prince William claimed the high-profile interview made a "major contribution to making [his] parents' relationship worse".
In a statement, he said: "What saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived.
"She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions."
The recent inquiry found the BBC fell below its standards and the broadcaster has since written to apologise to Princes William and Harry, as well as Prince Charles and Diana's brother.
