Charlize Theron has no 'magic solution' to balancing her career and home life

Charlize Theron doesn't have a "magic solution" to balancing her work and home life.
The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star feels "very lucky" to have a big support system around her including her mother, who helps her to co-parent her children - Jackson, nine, and August, four.
Speaking about her busy life, she said: "I'm not going to lie and say I have some magic solution for how I manage it all. But I am very lucky to have some incredible people in my life, like my mother with whom I co-parent my kids [two under the age of nine], who keep me on track. It’s a team effort, and that’s the way I operate my life."
And the 45-year-old actress admits parenting is "a lot of trial and error" for her.
She added: "I like to take risks in my professional life, but that does not mean those risks don’t scare the hell out of me. And in terms of being a parent, it’s scary. I don’t know what I’m doing half the time, and it’s a lot of trial and error."
Charlize has really "cherished" the time she has had in the coronavirus pandemic to be able to spend time with her family and she has learned to "appreciate" everything about life.
Speaking to The Times newspaper's LUXX report, she said: "It has taught me that sometimes you need to take a step back and appreciate what’s in front of you. I’ve really cherished the time I have spent with my mom and kids."
Charlize previously revealed she wants her daughters to "see themselves" represented in both cinema and "in life".
She added: "I'm a mom to two small Black girls, and I want them to grow up in a world where they see themselves, where there is an awareness that they can be whomever they want to be because they see it.
"And that's not just in cinema, that's in life, too. I want to surround them in a world where they feel they belong and they can shine and they can live to their full potential."
