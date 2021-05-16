Chelsea Handler will return to talk shows

Chelsea Handler says she "probably" will be a talk show host again.
The 'Chelsea Lately' star has insisted she will go back to fronting a talk show eventually, but admits there was a time where she was "burned out" on quizzing celebrities for a while.
In an interview with Story + Rain, she explained: "I really like to learn when I'm talking to someone. I’m interested. I want to learn about what they know, and I like studying people. I think it’s interesting to hear about people's lives.
"I like interpersonal affairs, all of that stuff. So there’s not a favourite. I was just burned out on celebrities for a while because it was all I did. And I felt like I had so much more to share and so much more to learn. I could see myself coming back to [a talk show] now, now that I’ve had enough space from it, and I’m getting to do the projects that I really want to do, projects with meaning. I’d have a much clearer vision for how I’d want to proceed with a show like that. It will probably happen at some point."
Chelsea had previously admitted there was no "evolution" in her career.
She said: "Why would I want to stick with that? There's no evolution there. That’s me in one format doing one thing that wasn’t that interesting to me.I had to remove myself from that situation to get myself in better headspace. The gossiping about celebrities felt empty and vacuous for a while, and then it started to feel mean."
