Cher surprised fan with Alzheimer's with call after help from daughter's therapist

Cher called a fan living with Alzheimer's on FaceTime after a conversation with her daughter's therapist.
Erica Steiner has opened up on how going to therapy led to the 'Believe' hitmaker sharing a special moment with her and her mother Robin - who has the dementia-inducing brain condition.
In a video on social media, she said: "Our story starts a whole ass year ago. I was telling my therapist how big of a Cher fan my mom was.
"Very casually, my therapist was like, 'I'm gonna get Cher to FaceTime your mom one day'. I'm like, 'OK b****!'
"Fast forward to last Friday, I get a call from my therapist and she's like, 'Cher's gonna call you guys in two hours'. Moral of the story? Go to therapy!"
When a follower asked how her therapist helped out, she simply replied: "She knew someone who knew someone".
The sweet exchange went viral last week after Cher called them both and chatted for almost eight minutes.
Erica explained she wanted to talk about how everything came together sooner, but her mother, who teared up when she realised Cher was on the line, "has been in a lot of pain".
She added: "I'm sorry it took me so long to share the story of how this all came about, because it is the best story ever.
"My mom has been in a lot of pain, so we've just been dealing with a lot of pain management issues and focusing on that, so that is why I have not told the greatest story of all time."
Erica - who is in a relationship with FOX Sports WWE Analyst Ryan Satin - later revealed the 74-year-old pop superstar had a long chat with Robin, and she's already thinking of ways to "top" her big surprise.
She tweeted: "Ill definitely never be able top this ... but it makes me want to try. I think John Travolta's up next
"I still can't believe this really happened I'm shaaaaaking... They had a whole ten minute conversation (sic)"
