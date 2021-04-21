Cher surprises fan with Alzheimer's with a FaceTime call

Cher surprised a fan living with Alzheimer's with a FaceTime call.
The 'Believe' singer shared a special moment with Erica Steiner's mother Robin - who has the dementia-inducing brain condition - chatting to her for almost eight minutes.
Alongside a TikTok clip of the sweet exchange, Erica wrote on Twitter: "My mom has Alzheimer's and is @cher's biggest fan.
"Well today Cher surprised her with a call. Best. Moment. Ever."
The video shows the moment her mother realises Cher is on the line.
Tearing up, she said: "I love you... I can't do this. It's too much."
Erica - who is in a relationship with FOX Sports WWE Analyst Ryan Satin - later revealed the 74-year-old pop superstar had a long chat with Robin, and she's already thinking of ways to "top" her big surprise.
She tweeted: "Ill definitely never be able top this ... but it makes me want to try. I think John Travolta's up next
"I still can't believe this really happened I'm shaaaaaking... They had a whole ten minute conversation (sic)"
In October 2020, Erica arranged for actor Ryan O'Neal to FaceTime with Robin, after the 80-year-old actor learned via social media that she kisses his photo every night before going to sleep.
Ryan's 1970 movie 'Love Story' is one of Robin's favourite movies and she kisses the DVD box with him on it each evening.
Erica began sharing her mother's journey with Alzheimer's on Twitter and TikTok, after becoming her full-time caregiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.