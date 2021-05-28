Cher was happier with 'low-key' birthday celebrations

Cher is reportedly done with "extravaganzas" and she's happy with a more "low-key" life.
The 'Believe' hitmaker celebrated her 75th birthday on May 20 and rather than a glitzy celebrity bash, she decided on a more intimate party at her home in Malibu and that is how she wants to live her life from now on.
A source told America's Closer magazine: "She's had enough extravaganzas. She loves just hanging with the close people in her life. The party was low-key, easy and fun."
And while the 'Mermaids' star isn't looking for love at the moment, she's still got companionship.
The insider added: "She has a lot of male friends, but she's not into entanglements. They come to her when she wants them. Hey, she's the one and only Cher. She's doing her thing!"
Cher has also become more vocal in recent years about injustice in the world, and she is said to be delighted to be able to speak her mind.
The source said: "She feels that at 75 she's earned the right to speak out and to say what's on her mind. She feels freer than ever, and that makes her genuinely happy."
Meanwhile, Cher recently surprised a fan living with Alzheimer's by calling her on FaceTime.
Erica Steiner - who is in a relationship with FOX Sports WWE Analyst Ryan Satin - has opened up on how going to therapy led to the 'Believe' hitmaker sharing a special moment with her and her mother Robin - who has the dementia-inducing brain condition.
In a video on social media, she said: "Our story starts a whole ass year ago. I was telling my therapist how big of a Cher fan my mom was.
"Very casually, my therapist was like, 'I'm gonna get Cher to FaceTime your mom one day'. I'm like, 'OK b****!'
"Fast forward to last Friday, I get a call from my therapist and she's like, 'Cher's gonna call you guys in two hours'. Moral of the story? Go to therapy!"
When a follower asked how her therapist helped out, she simply replied: "She knew someone who knew someone".
The sweet exchange went viral last week after Cher called them both and chatted for almost eight minutes.
