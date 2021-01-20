Cheryl Baker: COVID-19 left me 'broke'

Cheryl Baker has been left “broke” because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fizz singer – whohas 26-year-old twin daughters Kyla and Natalie with husband Steve – admitted the last 12 months have been “hard” because she’s had so little work on, while also faced with a hefty tax bill because of a successful few years before the pandemic.
She said: “I haven’t worked for a year. We had one virtual gig and that was our only income. It’s been ridiculously hard…
“I owe lots of tax and VAT because I had a great year three years ago.
"But because I had that great year, I now can’t claim anything from the government.
“So I’ve had to ring the VAT and tax people and say, ‘You’re going to have to put it on hold.’ But that’s the only thing I can do right now because I physically haven’t got the money to pay anybody because I’m broke.
“But I am well and that is far more important.”
Cheryl is pleased both her daughters moved back into the family home during the pandemic, though she knows they won’t stay forever.
She told OK! magazine: “I live in middle of the countryside on a farm so there’s nothing around us.
“My kids are here – neither of them lived at home when this broke out, but they both came back. It’s lovely.
“Kyla and [her girlfriend] Kaitlyn live in London together so they’ll go back when this is all over.
“And Natalie will probably move in with her boyfriend.
“But for the time being, I’m loving us all being here.”
