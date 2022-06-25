Cheryl Burke had an abortion at 18

Cheryl Burke had an abortion at the age of 18.
The 38-year-old dancer took to Instagram upon hearing the news that the landmark Roe v Wade ruling had been overturned and admitted that she was "saddened" by the decision to remove the constitutional right to abortion.
Speaking in the video, she said: "This is really hard for me to talk about. I am saddened by the news this morning and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old. If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother — and I wouldn’t have been a great mother and I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here today. I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life."
The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro - who was previously married to 'Boy Meets World' actor Matthew Lawrence from 2019 until 2022 - added that while the whole process was "traumatic", she is still "happy" about her decision and has no regrets.
She added: "I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion. I remember rolling up to Planned Parenthood with picketers holding anti-abortion signs and that alone was traumatic. But on top of it all, the whole process is traumatic. … I’m happy that I made that decision. I have no regrets. There is no shame behind it.
"I think I made the right decision [because] I wouldn’t be sitting here [and] I wouldn’t be passionately doing what I love to do if it wasn’t for the right to have an abortion, and this has nothing to do with anybody else."
