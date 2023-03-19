Cheryl devastates fans by pulling out of West End performance for ‘pre-agreed day off’

Cheryl devastated fans by pulling out of her West End performance in ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’ on Mother’s Day for a “pre-agreed” day off.

The audience who turned up to see the Girls Aloud singer, 39, portray spooked wife Jenny in the creepy production at the Lyric Theatre in London were left fuming when the website informed them on Sunday (19.03.23): “Please note that Cheryl will not be performing on Sunday 19th March.”

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

