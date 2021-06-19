Cheryl's social media break

Cheryl found her 12 month break from social media "really healthy" for her mind.
The Girls Aloud hitmaker decided to take a step back from the likes of Facebook and Instagram over the past few months amid the coronavirus pandemic and she found it very refreshing for her mind.
Speaking about the last 12 months, she said: "The best thing that I've learned in the past year is having a break from social media is really, really healthy for your mind."
The 37-year-old singer can't wait until she can hug people again "guilt-free".
Asked what she can't wait for after the pandemic, she added: "I am most looking forward to hugs. Guilt-free hugs, lots of hugs. And just being able to be with friends and family at will, whenever you want."
Cheryl is currently taking supplements to give her "consistent energy" as she admits her lifestyle is really "busy" juggling her career and looking after her four-year-old son Bear.
She shared: "I want to ensure that my body has the consistent energy and nutrients it needs, particularly with such a busy lifestyle juggling motherhood and my career."
The singer - who has been married twice - hasn't publicly dated anyone since her split from the father of her child, Liam Payne, but she is learning to just "be happy" with herself.
She told GLAMOUR for their show, My Glamifesto for Life: "I am learning that I can be absolutely fine without anybody, just me by myself. I'm learning to be happy just with me."
