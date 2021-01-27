Chester Bennington's widow splits from new husband

Chester Bennington’s widow has split from her new husband.
Talinda Bennington has revealed she and LA County firefighter Michael Fredman have filed for divorce from each other, just one year after she tied the knot with him following the passing of Chester in 2017.
Posting on Instagram to confirm the news, she said: “I am ready to announce that Michael and I have decided to move forward with our lives as friends. Divorce is never easy, but in our case it is for the best. We have remained good friends and he continues to be an important part of my children’s lives.
“Love and loss is part of life and it’s even harder when you have to do it in the public eye. Thank you for your love and support and respect for our privacy at this time.”
According to TMZ, Talinda – who has son Tyler, and twin daughters Lilly and Lila with Chester - filed her divorce petition on Wednesday (27.01.21) at LA County Court.
She and Michael tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2019 at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, which was the same day she had married the Linkin Park frontman in 2005.
Talinda had told her followers she was engaged to Michael in September 2019.
She wrote at the time: "Dear #Family, I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vain. To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love. Thank you ALL for your continued love and support (sic)."
Talinda's friends and followers were quick to send congratulations to her after she revealed her happy news and to show their support for the new romance.
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda wrote: "I've already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!"
And Vicky Cornell, the wife of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell - who was a close friend of Chester and took his own life just two months before him - wrote: "Congratulations! Sending you all so much love. (sic)"
