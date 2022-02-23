[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 13 “Fire Cop.”]
Is it a good idea for paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) to be involved with Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas)? Probably not, even if it’s just frowned upon, but that’s not stopping them on Chicago Fire.
Violet decides to go for it in the latest episode. “I like him,” she says while confiding in Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). And she decides to go with Stella Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) attitude (if she and Taylor Kinney‘s Kelly Severide had been on the same rig before her promotion): “Who gives a damn what people think?” So, Violet goes to Hawkins and makes plans to “make some of that good kind of trouble,” as he’d called what’s between them earlier.
Greensmith teases what’s next and the problems that may ensue.
At the end of the episode, Violet decides to go for it with Hawkins, but what’s next for them? It definitely seems like one of those “easier said than done” situations.
Hanako Greensmith: You’re gonna see the excitement that comes with a relationship that is forbidden and you are gonna see them kind of toy with the anxieties that come with that kind of risk. You’re also eventually going to have to see some of the judgment that comes with that. I think that’s been kind of a harsher pill to swallow for Violet, is recognizing that obviously this isn’t going to please everyone, for the people that are closest to her.
Even though she was wrestling with this decision, she was also happy.
Yeah. Although Violet might be kind of a harder exterior, although she is a very passionate, loyal person, she kind of has an armor up. I do think that like anyone else, it feels wonderful to be loved by someone or adored by someone, [for someone] who feels so confident in her capabilities. I think that’s a really empowering feeling for her, even though she is this confident as she is.
Even though it has the complications, it’s almost easier than Violet and Gallo [Alberto Rosende] because there isn’t that history there.
Yeah, and I also think communication is just easier with Hawkins. I think with Gallo, their relationship has been so competitive and so combative. Though there was something attractive and sexy about that maybe for the both of them, I don’t think it necessarily brought about enough emotional sensitivity to their relationship for them to move forward unfortunately.
Speaking of Gallo, there was that moment she told him to “step back” with his jealousy. How is she feeling about him after that exchange?
You’re gonna see them go through a bit of a rollercoaster together to make amends on some of the missteps that are made by the both of them. You’re gonna see a real friendship come out of this because it’s important to have conflict in your relationships, to heal from that and to trust each other more moving forward. In a weird way, you’re gonna kind of see them flesh out this relationship in a more genuine way because of this honesty and because of this confrontation.
I feel like we’ve never seen them be friends.
I know, right? It’s like, we’ve almost seen them be friends, but not quite. They kind of let the feelings get in the way a little too often. So I think both of them grappling with feelings but prioritizing friendship is going to be another challenge for them moving forward.
Is poor Ritter [Daniel Kyri] going to end up stuck in the middle?
Oh God, yes. Ritter is such a wonderful, caring character. He can’t help but be concerned for the people he cares about around him and try to solve and soothe the situations he’s surrounded by. So you’re definitely gonna see Ritter struggle with the both of us.
Violet and Brett are the ones who have seen Kidd’s ring, so are they going to be the ones making sure she actually starts planning a wedding?
I can’t tease too much about that, but I would like to think that if there is going to be a wedding that Stella would confide in Brett and Violet in doing all of the planning because you know Brett has plans.
Which Are the Largest Current Shared Universes in Primetime TV?
Would Violet bring Hawkins to a Stellaride wedding? There’s quite a bit she has to weigh with this relationship…
Right? I’ve definitely wondered that myself. I think in their perfect world, they could have that normalcy and they could have that happiness that comes with being a regular couple. But I think it will really depend on the arc of their storyline, just to see how realistic it is for them to be together in a serious stable relationship, for her to be able to bring him to events that would put him on display such as that.
What’s coming up for Violet career-wise?
Violet is a very driven and ambitious, confident paramedic with a lot of hopes for herself, and she puts herself to a really high standard. That’s kind of what also ups the risk in this relationship is that she’s still prioritizing her career in the CFD, but also knows that there’s something kind of undeniable that I think she’s a little too brazen to ignore with Hawkins.
