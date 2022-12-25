It’s been three years since Colin Donnell was last seen on Chicago Med, and given Yaya DaCosta just returned as nurse April Sexton (for Brian Tee’s farewell), we can’t help but wonder if we could see another familiar face, specifically Dr. Connor Rhodes, again soon.

“I have no idea, to be honest,” Donnell told TV Insider recently while discussing his latest series, Irreverent, on Peacock. “I have not ever heard any news about Connor’s return, but I know that they said the door was always open and he’s somewhere at another hospital doing something.”

