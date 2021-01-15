Chicago West turns 3! Kim Kardashian West and family pay tribute

Kim Kardashian West says her daughter Chicago “brings so much magic” into her life, as she celebrates the toddler’s third birthday.
The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday (15.01.21) to mark Chicago’s special day, as she said her “heart is so full” at the thought that Chicago “chose” Kim to be her mother.
She wrote alongside a series of pictures of her daughter: “My Chi Chi princess today you are three!!! You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago (sic)”
And Kim wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian family to send their birthday well wishes to Chicago, as one of her aunts, Khloe Kardashian, as well as her uncle Rob Kardashian both commented on Kim’s post.
Khloe wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful Chi Chi!!!!!!!!!! (sic)”
Whilst Rob added in a similar comment: “Happy birthday beautiful Chiiiiiiii!! (sic)”
Chicago also received some birthday love from her grandmother, Kris Jenner, who uploaded her own Instagram post with a series of pictures of herself with her granddaughter.
She wrote: “Happy birthday to my precious little angel Chicago! You are the best daughter, the best granddaughter, the best sister, the best cousin and I’m so proud of you! You are such a bright light and I am beyond thankful to God that He chose me to be your Grandmother!!! I cherish every memory we make. I love you so very much XOXO Lovey (sic)”
Chicago is Kim’s youngest daughter, and the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star also has daughter North, seven, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, 20 months, with her husband Kanye West.
