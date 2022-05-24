UPDATE (05/24/2022):
“What happened to Chloe?” That’s the question that Becky Green (Erin Doherty) wants answered as she goes from stalking her childhood friend’s (Poppy Gilbert) life on social media to infiltrating her group of friends after her death in the new Prime Video psychological thriller (premiering June 24).
In the trailer for Chloe, Becky assumes the identity of Sasha — “I just like to decide how people see me,” she explains — and digs into what happened. “I just thought I knew what her life was, but I was completely wrong,” she says. Watch the video below as she learns that Chloe’s real life wasn’t nearly as perfect as it appeared online. As she gets deeper into her con and Chloe’s inner circle, she risks losing herself completely.
The series also stars Billy Howle as Elliot, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Livia, Jack Farthing as Richard, and Brandon Micheal Hall as Josh.
ORIGINAL STORY (11/18/2021):
The first-look images for the upcoming Amazon Prime and BBC series Chloe reveal The Crown star Erin Doherty as a woman playing a dangerous game of investigation and infiltration.
Created by Sex Education writer/director Alice Seabright, the six-episode series follows Becky Green (Doherty), who has been watching Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert) via her perfect social media images for some time. Chloe’s charmed life with her adoring husband and high-achieving friends starkly contrasts Becky’s life in her small seaside flat on the outskirts of Bristol, where she cares for her dementia-suffering mother.
After Chloe suddenly dies, Becky assumes a new identity and works her way into the enviable lives of Chloe’s closest friends to find out what happened to her. In the new images, we see Becky, and her alter ego, Sasha, as she manufactures situations to meet Livia (Pippa Bennett-Warner) and Chloe’s other friends, all in the hopes of finding out the truth.
In addition to Doherty, Gilbert, and Bennett-Warner, the series also stars Billy Howle (The Serpent), Jack Farthing (Poldark), and Brandon Micheal Hall (Search Party).
The series, set to premiere this winter on Prime Video in the U.S. and BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K., is a co-production between BBC One, Mam Tor Productions, and Amazon Studios. Seabright will serve as writer, director, and executive producer.
Joanna Crow (Giri/Haji) is on board as the series producer, and the second block director is Amanda Boyle (Skins). Executive producers are Tally Garner (Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell) and Morven Reid (Pure) for Mam Tor Productions, and Ben Irving for the BBC.
'Hanna' Will End With Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video
Doherty is best known for playing the young Princess Anne in the third and fourth season of the Netflix drama, The Crown. She has also appeared in episodes of Call the Midwife and the BBC’s adaptation of Les Misérables.
Check out more images from Chloe below.
