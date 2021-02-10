Chris Evans rushed to hospital with kidney stones

Chris Evans was rushed to hospital with kidney stones - after initially thinking he had trapped wind.
The 54-year-old DJ went to his local A+E department on Saturday (06.02.21) after struggling to shake off his "general 'man pain'" and ended up staying in for two nights after scans revealed he had small masses in his kidneys.
Chris - who missed two days of his Virgin Radio show as a result of his illness - told The Sun newspaper: "I thought I had trapped wind and general ‘man pain’ most of Saturday.
“I took paracetamol and waited for nature to take its course.... that didn't happen.
“Late Saturday night my wife called 111 and we were advised to go to A&E. Which we did.
“After an ultrasound scan and CT scan, it was clear I had a kidney stone on the move.
“I was subsequently admitted to a ward where I was looked after until I came back home on Monday evening.
“I still have the stone, and if it doesn't come out soon I will need to go back in and have it removed."
The veteran broadcaster - who has Jade, 34, from a previous relationship and Noah, 11, Eli, eight, and two-year-old twins Walt and Boo with wife Natasha Shishmanian - went on to pay tribute to the staff who had cared for him in hospital.
He said: "All the NHS doctors, nurses, porters and consultants were typically amazing, professional, warm, caring - all wrapped up in their usual blanket of selflessness and hilarity.
“Thank you to everyone who looked after me, plus, anyone else I may have met/talked to/annoyed but can’t remember because I was pretty much out of it for the first few hours."
