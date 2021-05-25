Chris Hemsworth: My son wants to be Superman!

Chris Hemsworth’s son wants to be Superman when he grows up.
The 37-year-old actor has seemingly failed to make an impact on one of his twin boys, as he revealed his son would rather grow up to be the DC Comics character than the Norse god of thunder, Thor, whom Chris plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In a post on Instagram, Chris – who has daughter India, nine, and seven-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky – joked he was “lucky” to have “two other kids” after his son’s betrayal.
Alongside an image of him holding his son’s hand, he wrote: “Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up’
“’Dad i wanna be Superman’ Lucky I have two other kids (sic)”
Meanwhile, Chris’ wife Elsa recently said she now advises her friends to “think long and hard” before having children, as her three kids haven’t got any less “demanding” as they’ve got older.
She said: “They are a little older, but they are no less demanding!
“I always tell my friends, ‘Think long and hard before you have children, because children are forever.' ”
Chris and Elsa celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year, and the couple couldn’t be happier.
Elsa added: “We’re very happy. We’re working, we’ve got the kids, we’re surrounded by friends. I couldn’t ask for more…
“I was spot on when I decided [Chris] was the man I should spend the rest of my life with.
“We have a great sense of humor, we like to tease each other. We love being together and with our friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.