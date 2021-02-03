Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson move in together

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have reportedly moved in together.
The Coldplay frontman and 'Fifty Shades Darker' actress have been living together in Chris' mansion in Malibu since he purchased the property in October.
Speaking to PEOPLE, a source said: "Chris was always a big fan of Malibu. He loves the beach and often goes surfing and running."
The insider added that Dakota, 31, "seemed more of a city girl" until she met Chris, 43, and started dating the musician in 2017 and claims that the star has embraced her new lifestyle.
The source added: "She seems to enjoy it as much as Chris does. They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants."
It was also revealed that Chris and Dakota often travel to Los Angeles for Sunday dinner with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow - with whom he shares children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14 – and her husband Brad Falchuk.
The insider added: "It's obvious that everyone still gets along great."
Gwyneth previously opened up about how much she enjoys having Dakota in her life.
The 48-year-old actress explained: "I just adore her.
"I always start to think of the ampersand sign – what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."
Gwyneth has also discussed co-parenting with Chris and how their relationship remains strong since their split.
She said: "You're ending a marriage, but you're still in a family. That's how it will be forever. Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what's best for (our kids).
"My relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was."
