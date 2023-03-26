Chris Martin needs physio to help him prepare for gigs

Chris Martin needs a team of physios to get him ready for the stage.

The 46-year-old Coldplay frontman admitted it is harder to prepare for the group's stadium shows now than it was a decade ago and he joked the band need to treat playing such vast venues as soccer players do ahead of their games in the same sites.

