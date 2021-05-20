Chris Martin's singing teacher not impressed by his performance

Chris Martin's singing teacher "never" likes his performances.
The Coldplay frontman admitted his vocal coach Mary is one of the group's biggest critics and she always offers negative feedback when the band perform for her.
He said: "We played a show yesterday for one person. my singing teacher Mary."
Bandmate Jonny Buckland laughed: “She didn’t like it”
Chris admitted: "She didn't like it at all, she never likes it. And then after she told me that I wasn’t singing ‘The Scientist’ very well.”
But the 44-year-old singer was just pleased to have someone to perform to, and joked the band would be willing to gig for a fake audience, such as the holograms featured in the video for their new single 'Higher Power'.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight Canada': “We’re happy to perform to some fake holograms in a car park. Right now we’ll perform [for] any entity.”
When he's writing new music, the 'Viva La Vida' hitmaker stores audio notes on his phone, but though he admitted there's more than two weeks worth of clips stored on there, fans shouldn't get too excited.
Jonny said: "“I mean you have literally hundreds of thousands."
Chris admitted: "I realizsd that to listen to them all would take 15 days.
“My phone is doing great, but it’s always struggling to handle them all.
“I have a very nerdy system of… I email things to myself and it’s very complicated, but there’s lots of them, and most of them are unlistenable except for me.
"It's a lot of one-man noodling and then occasionally a great song comes up."
Chris - who has Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow - thinks the band's music and lives are "completely intertwined".
He said: “I think our lives and our music are completely intertwined.
"We really love what we do more than ever now that it’s being threatened with being taken away.”
